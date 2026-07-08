Volumes soar at Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd counter
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd clocked volume of 424.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70.33 lakh shares
Physicswallah Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 July 2026.
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd clocked volume of 424.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.07% to Rs.376.30. Volumes stood at 241.06 lakh shares in the last session.
Physicswallah Ltd saw volume of 766.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 130.43 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.27% to Rs.146.89. Volumes stood at 567.02 lakh shares in the last session.
Anant Raj Ltd saw volume of 85.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.42 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.21% to Rs.550.00. Volumes stood at 12.57 lakh shares in the last session.
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Bayer CropScience Ltd registered volume of 1.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38601 shares. The stock rose 0.38% to Rs.4,137.80. Volumes stood at 26509 shares in the last session.
Balkrishna Industries Ltd saw volume of 3.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 85892 shares. The stock dropped 3.70% to Rs.2,171.50. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 3:04 PM IST