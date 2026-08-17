Volumes soar at Lenskart Solutions Ltd counter

Lenskart Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 63.52 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.14 lakh shares

Physicswallah Ltd, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 August 2026.

Lenskart Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 63.52 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.14 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.48% to Rs.609.25. Volumes stood at 3.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Physicswallah Ltd notched up volume of 19.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.40 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.44% to Rs.124.75. Volumes stood at 2.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd saw volume of 3.06 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45070 shares. The stock dropped 1.04% to Rs.504.70. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Voltas Ltd clocked volume of 1.79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32729 shares. The stock lost 3.21% to Rs.1,282.45. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 2.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44430 shares. The stock rose 6.42% to Rs.1,845.00. Volumes stood at 60016 shares in the last session.

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