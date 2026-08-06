Volumes soar at Navin Fluorine International Ltd counter
Navin Fluorine International Ltd clocked volume of 29.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares
Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 August 2026.
Navin Fluorine International Ltd clocked volume of 29.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.73% to Rs.8,578.00. Volumes stood at 1.37 lakh shares in the last session.
Neuland Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 8.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38596 shares. The stock increased 7.83% to Rs.21,518.00. Volumes stood at 60067 shares in the last session.
Cohance Lifesciences Ltd saw volume of 49.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.83 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.65% to Rs.440.85. Volumes stood at 3.66 lakh shares in the last session.
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Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd registered volume of 21.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.53% to Rs.596.35. Volumes stood at 2.89 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 72.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.79% to Rs.797.65. Volumes stood at 3.35 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 2:51 PM IST