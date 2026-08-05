Volumes soar at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter
New India Assurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 292.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.43 lakh shares
Deepak Nitrite Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 August 2026.
New India Assurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 292.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.43 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.80% to Rs.181.74. Volumes stood at 6.17 lakh shares in the last session.
Deepak Nitrite Ltd saw volume of 32.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.02% to Rs.1,735.30. Volumes stood at 2.81 lakh shares in the last session.
Asahi India Glass Ltd notched up volume of 10.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73159 shares. The stock rose 2.63% to Rs.921.60. Volumes stood at 87231 shares in the last session.
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Castrol India Ltd witnessed volume of 131.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.50% to Rs.191.73. Volumes stood at 31.4 lakh shares in the last session.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd saw volume of 307.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49.91 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.35% to Rs.334.45. Volumes stood at 51.55 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 2:50 PM IST