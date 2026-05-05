Volumes soar at Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd counter

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 46.77 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 40.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.16 lakh shares

Wockhardt Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd, Aether Industries Ltd, Sobha Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 May 2026.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 46.77 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 40.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.16 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.88% to Rs.78.52. Volumes stood at 5.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Wockhardt Ltd clocked volume of 7.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36651 shares. The stock gained 9.65% to Rs.1,563.00. Volumes stood at 21342 shares in the last session.

Tata Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 15.81 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99809 shares. The stock gained 8.57% to Rs.642.00. Volumes stood at 92755 shares in the last session.

Aether Industries Ltd registered volume of 3.29 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27292 shares. The stock slipped 4.44% to Rs.1,197.00. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Sobha Ltd registered volume of 87571 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8402 shares. The stock rose 2.34% to Rs.1,472.00. Volumes stood at 6521 shares in the last session.

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