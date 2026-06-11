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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 41.42 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 39.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares

Marico Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 June 2026.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 41.42 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 39.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.24% to Rs.84.39. Volumes stood at 1.16 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Marico Ltd notched up volume of 5.74 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42508 shares. The stock slipped 0.07% to Rs.819.35. Volumes stood at 89547 shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd notched up volume of 6.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 79379 shares. The stock rose 1.81% to Rs.1,322.00. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.

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Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 1.59 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21166 shares. The stock increased 8.38% to Rs.509.05. Volumes stood at 27050 shares in the last session.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 3.49 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57243 shares. The stock slipped 1.36% to Rs.425.15. Volumes stood at 37906 shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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