Volumes soar at PCBL Chemical Ltd counter

PCBL Chemical Ltd clocked volume of 534.44 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 40.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.23 lakh shares

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 March 2026.

PCBL Chemical Ltd clocked volume of 534.44 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 40.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.77% to Rs.272.25. Volumes stood at 15.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd notched up volume of 70.14 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 21.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.29 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.00% to Rs.2,087.20. Volumes stood at 3.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd clocked volume of 52.01 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 15.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.96% to Rs.1,003.60. Volumes stood at 5.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Sammaan Capital Ltd notched up volume of 1031.86 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 10.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 97.38 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.98% to Rs.146.79. Volumes stood at 274.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd clocked volume of 39.57 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 9.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.28 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.57% to Rs.416.85. Volumes stood at 4.87 lakh shares in the last session.

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