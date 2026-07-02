Volumes soar at Petronet LNG Ltd counter

Petronet LNG Ltd clocked volume of 16.62 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71389 shares

Polycab India Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, CRISIL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 July 2026.

Petronet LNG Ltd clocked volume of 16.62 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71389 shares. The stock lost 0.66% to Rs.277.20. Volumes stood at 66728 shares in the last session.

Polycab India Ltd registered volume of 2.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14800 shares. The stock slipped 1.03% to Rs.9,607.00. Volumes stood at 15981 shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd clocked volume of 7.53 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60373 shares. The stock gained 5.85% to Rs.279.60. Volumes stood at 37089 shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 5.18 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67981 shares. The stock rose 8.19% to Rs.461.85. Volumes stood at 78298 shares in the last session.

CRISIL Ltd clocked volume of 23141 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3347 shares. The stock lost 0.21% to Rs.4,074.95. Volumes stood at 4738 shares in the last session.

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