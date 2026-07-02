Volumes soar at Petronet LNG Ltd counter
Petronet LNG Ltd clocked volume of 16.62 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71389 shares
Polycab India Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, CRISIL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 July 2026.
Petronet LNG Ltd clocked volume of 16.62 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71389 shares. The stock lost 0.66% to Rs.277.20. Volumes stood at 66728 shares in the last session.
Polycab India Ltd registered volume of 2.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14800 shares. The stock slipped 1.03% to Rs.9,607.00. Volumes stood at 15981 shares in the last session.
Sonata Software Ltd clocked volume of 7.53 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60373 shares. The stock gained 5.85% to Rs.279.60. Volumes stood at 37089 shares in the last session.
Also Read
Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 5.18 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67981 shares. The stock rose 8.19% to Rs.461.85. Volumes stood at 78298 shares in the last session.
CRISIL Ltd clocked volume of 23141 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3347 shares. The stock lost 0.21% to Rs.4,074.95. Volumes stood at 4738 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 11:05 AM IST