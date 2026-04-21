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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at PNB Housing Finance Ltd counter

Volumes soar at PNB Housing Finance Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 8.92 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 23.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37697 shares

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 April 2026.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 8.92 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 23.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37697 shares. The stock gained 8.19% to Rs.979.95. Volumes stood at 58720 shares in the last session.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd recorded volume of 7.9 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49890 shares. The stock gained 0.06% to Rs.1,188.40. Volumes stood at 8738 shares in the last session.

 

Welspun Corp Ltd registered volume of 2.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54344 shares. The stock rose 1.66% to Rs.1,095.55. Volumes stood at 53645 shares in the last session.

Bank of Maharashtra clocked volume of 73.18 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.38 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.15% to Rs.80.31. Volumes stood at 22.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd witnessed volume of 11.91 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.13% to Rs.127.95. Volumes stood at 2.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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