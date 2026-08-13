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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd recorded volume of 198.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 65.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.05 lakh shares

Astral Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, Lenskart Solutions Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 August 2026.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd recorded volume of 198.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 65.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.32% to Rs.530.15. Volumes stood at 1.71 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Astral Ltd clocked volume of 108.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.82% to Rs.1,593.10. Volumes stood at 3.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd registered volume of 33.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.06 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.73% to Rs.486.45. Volumes stood at 2.42 lakh shares in the last session.

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Lenskart Solutions Ltd notched up volume of 274.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.28% to Rs.599.85. Volumes stood at 50.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd witnessed volume of 14.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.50% to Rs.1,810.80. Volumes stood at 1.49 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:04 PM IST