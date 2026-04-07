Volumes soar at Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd counter

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd clocked volume of 5.04 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 45.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10991 shares

Gallantt Ispat Ltd., CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 April 2026.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd clocked volume of 5.04 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 45.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10991 shares. The stock gained 0.85% to Rs.932.00. Volumes stood at 15128 shares in the last session.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. saw volume of 3.77 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 39.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9441 shares. The stock increased 14.56% to Rs.646.90. Volumes stood at 6665 shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd notched up volume of 1.84 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 24.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7541 shares. The stock rose 4.92% to Rs.1,236.70. Volumes stood at 11529 shares in the last session.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 11.87 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 6.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.16% to Rs.257.15. Volumes stood at 70730 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd registered volume of 4.22 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 4.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 85129 shares. The stock slipped 7.46% to Rs.426.90. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.