Volumes soar at Siemens Energy India Ltd counter
Siemens Energy India Ltd clocked volume of 2.97 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19623 shares
Bata India Ltd, PTC Industries Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 August 2026.
Siemens Energy India Ltd clocked volume of 2.97 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19623 shares. The stock gained 12.59% to Rs.3,661.45. Volumes stood at 13882 shares in the last session.
Bata India Ltd registered volume of 3.55 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43463 shares. The stock slipped 0.25% to Rs.725.50. Volumes stood at 41025 shares in the last session.
PTC Industries Ltd saw volume of 5295 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 714 shares. The stock increased 5.09% to Rs.19,167.30. Volumes stood at 1840 shares in the last session.
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Fortis Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 6.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 87494 shares. The stock rose 1.14% to Rs.945.70. Volumes stood at 35132 shares in the last session.
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd recorded volume of 15.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.64 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.52% to Rs.1,909.55. Volumes stood at 2.8 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 11:31 AM IST