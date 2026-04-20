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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd clocked volume of 9.42 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares

Hexaware Technologies Ltd, Bharti Hexacom Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, Embassy Developments Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 April 2026.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd clocked volume of 9.42 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.18% to Rs.219.90. Volumes stood at 72946 shares in the last session.

 

Hexaware Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 1.2 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25106 shares. The stock slipped 2.79% to Rs.481.50. Volumes stood at 32398 shares in the last session.

Bharti Hexacom Ltd clocked volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23078 shares. The stock gained 0.22% to Rs.1,541.75. Volumes stood at 5541 shares in the last session.

Radico Khaitan Ltd clocked volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32479 shares. The stock gained 2.60% to Rs.3,271.25. Volumes stood at 33398 shares in the last session.

Embassy Developments Ltd saw volume of 4.19 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 3.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.99% to Rs.47.58. Volumes stood at 4.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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