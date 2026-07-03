Volumes soar at Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd counter

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd recorded volume of 3.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19599 shares

PB Fintech Ltd, Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 July 2026.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd recorded volume of 3.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19599 shares. The stock gained 9.41% to Rs.482.40. Volumes stood at 10504 shares in the last session.

PB Fintech Ltd witnessed volume of 17.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.86% to Rs.1,581.15. Volumes stood at 32872 shares in the last session.

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd saw volume of 2.8 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47436 shares. The stock increased 9.99% to Rs.258.75. Volumes stood at 29627 shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd recorded volume of 70808 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12042 shares. The stock lost 0.07% to Rs.1,736.60. Volumes stood at 17342 shares in the last session.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 13.89 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.47 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.59% to Rs.905.35. Volumes stood at 2.34 lakh shares in the last session.

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