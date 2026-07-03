Friday, July 03, 2026 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd recorded volume of 3.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19599 shares

PB Fintech Ltd, Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 July 2026.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd recorded volume of 3.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19599 shares. The stock gained 9.41% to Rs.482.40. Volumes stood at 10504 shares in the last session.

 

PB Fintech Ltd witnessed volume of 17.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.86% to Rs.1,581.15. Volumes stood at 32872 shares in the last session.

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd saw volume of 2.8 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47436 shares. The stock increased 9.99% to Rs.258.75. Volumes stood at 29627 shares in the last session.

Also Read

INS Sahyadri during the Quad's multilateral Exercise Malabar 2025 in the Northern Pacific. Photo: PIB

The Quad's crucible

Statecraft: The New Rules Of Power In A Divided World By Jack Watling

Illusions of a stable world order

A smelting plant that processes extracted copper ore, a critical mineral for India, into pure metal in Dahej, Gujarat. Photo: Hindalco

Mineral dilemma

Taiwan Coast Guard patrol vessels stationed at Keelung during China's ‘Justice Mission 2025' military drills around Taiwan on December 30, 2025. Photo: Reuters

China's Taiwan options

Captain Vikram Batra sharing a light moment with fellow soliders during the 1999 Kargil War. Photo: MOD

The young man with a smile

Poly Medicure Ltd recorded volume of 70808 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12042 shares. The stock lost 0.07% to Rs.1,736.60. Volumes stood at 17342 shares in the last session.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 13.89 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.47 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.59% to Rs.905.35. Volumes stood at 2.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Paytm Europe receives payment institution license from CSSF, Luxembourg

Paytm Europe receives payment institution license from CSSF, Luxembourg

HCL Technologies wins USD 1.4 million contact

HCL Technologies wins USD 1.4 million contact

IEX achieves 15.9% growth in electricity traded volumes in Q1 FY27

IEX achieves 15.9% growth in electricity traded volumes in Q1 FY27

Marathon Nextgen Realty announces redevelopment project in Versova, Mumbai

Marathon Nextgen Realty announces redevelopment project in Versova, Mumbai

BSE SME Crazy Snacks delivers a tasty market debut

BSE SME Crazy Snacks delivers a tasty market debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAastha Spintex IPO AllotmentAUtoimmune GastritisAvenue Supermarts Share pricePB Fintech Crash Global Passport Index 2026HDFC Bank Smartbuy Reward RulesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance