Volumes soar at Tata Chemicals Ltd counter
Tata Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 5.15 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 13.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38377 shares
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 September 2026.
Tata Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 5.15 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 13.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38377 shares. The stock gained 0.23% to Rs.736.20. Volumes stood at 43739 shares in the last session.
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd registered volume of 58209 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6086 shares. The stock slipped 0.26% to Rs.1,900.00. Volumes stood at 10622 shares in the last session.
Alkem Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 51711 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9545 shares. The stock gained 1.45% to Rs.5,230.00. Volumes stood at 9762 shares in the last session.
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Apollo Tyres Ltd clocked volume of 1.24 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25367 shares. The stock gained 0.78% to Rs.409.35. Volumes stood at 16215 shares in the last session.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 43939 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9774 shares. The stock dropped 1.05% to Rs.4,799.15. Volumes stood at 6237 shares in the last session.
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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 11:50 AM IST