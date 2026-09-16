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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Tata Chemicals Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Tata Chemicals Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Tata Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 223.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.04 lakh shares

3M India Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 September 2026.

Tata Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 223.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.13% to Rs.750.55. Volumes stood at 18.24 lakh shares in the last session.

3M India Ltd saw volume of 24597 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1596 shares. The stock increased 1.65% to Rs.32,110.00. Volumes stood at 2096 shares in the last session.

 

Patanjali Foods Ltd witnessed volume of 224.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.66% to Rs.361.10. Volumes stood at 25.68 lakh shares in the last session.

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Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd saw volume of 13.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.88 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.39% to Rs.1,899.00. Volumes stood at 1.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd registered volume of 3.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59139 shares. The stock rose 3.22% to Rs.1,139.50. Volumes stood at 51244 shares in the last session.

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 2:51 PM IST