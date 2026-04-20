Volumes soar at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter
Triveni Turbine Ltd clocked volume of 409.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.57 lakh shares
Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Granules India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 April 2026.
Triveni Turbine Ltd clocked volume of 409.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.22% to Rs.593.90. Volumes stood at 62.36 lakh shares in the last session.
Vardhman Textiles Ltd recorded volume of 30.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.96 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.29% to Rs.550.40. Volumes stood at 2.59 lakh shares in the last session.
Graphite India Ltd registered volume of 104.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.33 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.08% to Rs.713.70. Volumes stood at 13.54 lakh shares in the last session.
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd witnessed volume of 294.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54.95 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.52% to Rs.125.60. Volumes stood at 52.36 lakh shares in the last session.
Granules India Ltd clocked volume of 43.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.29 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.87% to Rs.667.95. Volumes stood at 10.93 lakh shares in the last session.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST