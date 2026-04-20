Volumes soar at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter

Triveni Turbine Ltd clocked volume of 409.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.57 lakh shares

Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Granules India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 April 2026.

Triveni Turbine Ltd clocked volume of 409.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.22% to Rs.593.90. Volumes stood at 62.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd recorded volume of 30.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.96 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.29% to Rs.550.40. Volumes stood at 2.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd registered volume of 104.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.33 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.08% to Rs.713.70. Volumes stood at 13.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd witnessed volume of 294.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54.95 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.52% to Rs.125.60. Volumes stood at 52.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Granules India Ltd clocked volume of 43.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.29 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.87% to Rs.667.95. Volumes stood at 10.93 lakh shares in the last session.