Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksIndia's July Retail InflationTata Motors Share
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at UltraTech Cement Ltd counter

Volumes soar at UltraTech Cement Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

UltraTech Cement Ltd recorded volume of 25.12 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 181.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13845 shares

Astral Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 August 2026.

UltraTech Cement Ltd recorded volume of 25.12 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 181.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13845 shares. The stock lost 1.84% to Rs.11,617.95. Volumes stood at 15399 shares in the last session.

Astral Ltd registered volume of 4.4 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 25.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17104 shares. The stock rose 7.27% to Rs.1,565.00. Volumes stood at 10685 shares in the last session.

 

Cyient Ltd notched up volume of 4.16 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 22.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18896 shares. The stock rose 2.91% to Rs.864.55. Volumes stood at 12927 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Pedestrians in front of the Bank of Baroda in Mumbai

SBI's dollar debt sale prompts Bank of Baroda to test waters: Bankers

Stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex stuck in range, down 190pts; Sarda Energy, Netweb Tech lead SmallCap gains

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial gains 3% as JV with BofA seen boosting capital base, growth

Joe Root

England scraps midnight curfew on men's cricket team under skipper Joe Root

80th Independence Day 2026

Independence Day 2026: Theme, history and what to expect on August 15

Sun TV Network Ltd clocked volume of 1.95 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 16.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12007 shares. The stock gained 3.91% to Rs.497.10. Volumes stood at 17321 shares in the last session.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd registered volume of 4.22 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38501 shares. The stock rose 10.27% to Rs.539.75. Volumes stood at 15015 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME G V Electricals sparks a bright debut

BSE SME G V Electricals sparks a bright debut

Hexaware Technologies expands partnership with upGrad

Hexaware Technologies expands partnership with upGrad

INR edges lower amid lingering geopolitical tensions

INR edges lower amid lingering geopolitical tensions

DXY holds near one-week high; US PPI eyed

DXY holds near one-week high; US PPI eyed

Lenskart Solutions rises as Q1 adjusted PAT soars 240% YoY

Lenskart Solutions rises as Q1 adjusted PAT soars 240% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 11:16 AM IST