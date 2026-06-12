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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at United Spirits Ltd counter

Volumes soar at United Spirits Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

United Spirits Ltd recorded volume of 6.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33729 shares

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 June 2026.

United Spirits Ltd recorded volume of 6.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33729 shares. The stock gained 0.70% to Rs.1,267.00. Volumes stood at 16945 shares in the last session.

 

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd notched up volume of 2.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23483 shares. The stock rose 2.87% to Rs.625.80. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Indus Towers Ltd saw volume of 10.65 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.57 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.66% to Rs.419.85. Volumes stood at 52517 shares in the last session.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd clocked volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18241 shares. The stock gained 11.45% to Rs.511.95. Volumes stood at 5217 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd notched up volume of 25500 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5397 shares. The stock rose 1.01% to Rs.9,960.00. Volumes stood at 896 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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