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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Whirlpool of India Ltd recorded volume of 2.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27373 shares

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, 3M India Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 May 2026.

Whirlpool of India Ltd recorded volume of 2.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27373 shares. The stock gained 1.26% to Rs.856.85. Volumes stood at 20878 shares in the last session.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd saw volume of 44799 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9400 shares. The stock dropped 2.29% to Rs.2,108.00. Volumes stood at 4423 shares in the last session.

 

3M India Ltd notched up volume of 825 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 302 shares. The stock rose 1.92% to Rs.33,870.30. Volumes stood at 1564 shares in the last session.

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Tata Consumer Products Ltd clocked volume of 2.68 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.05% to Rs.1,192.25. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd clocked volume of 12.13 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.18% to Rs.40.19. Volumes stood at 3.39 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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