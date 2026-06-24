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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd clocked volume of 7.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33355 shares

K P R Mill Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Trident Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 June 2026.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd clocked volume of 7.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33355 shares. The stock lost 1.68% to Rs.2,636.00. Volumes stood at 1.09 lakh shares in the last session.

 

K P R Mill Ltd recorded volume of 134.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.28% to Rs.1,236.10. Volumes stood at 2.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd registered volume of 76.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.71 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.12% to Rs.226.12. Volumes stood at 17.17 lakh shares in the last session.

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CreditAccess Grameen Ltd registered volume of 15.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.40 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.65% to Rs.1,448.30. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd recorded volume of 401 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68.73 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.36% to Rs.26.80. Volumes stood at 44.35 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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