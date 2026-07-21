Volumes spurt at Action Construction Equipment Ltd counter

Action Construction Equipment Ltd registered volume of 2.44 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21514 shares

Sobha Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Meesho Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 July 2026.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd registered volume of 2.44 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21514 shares. The stock rose 5.24% to Rs.1,042.00. Volumes stood at 20358 shares in the last session.

Sobha Ltd saw volume of 1.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10112 shares. The stock increased 2.54% to Rs.1,492.25. Volumes stood at 7635 shares in the last session.

Vedant Fashions Ltd witnessed volume of 1.76 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16230 shares. The stock increased 2.30% to Rs.423.35. Volumes stood at 66405 shares in the last session.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd witnessed volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26479 shares. The stock dropped 0.78% to Rs.2,010.20. Volumes stood at 5868 shares in the last session.

Meesho Ltd notched up volume of 53.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.64 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.05% to Rs.185.90. Volumes stood at 23.71 lakh shares in the last session.

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