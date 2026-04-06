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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Adani Green Energy Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Adani Green Energy Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Ltd registered volume of 72.71 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 23.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.14 lakh shares

Zydus Wellness Ltd, 360 ONE WAM Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 April 2026.

Adani Green Energy Ltd registered volume of 72.71 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 23.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.23% to Rs.908.20. Volumes stood at 1.76 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Zydus Wellness Ltd registered volume of 6.87 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 17.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40049 shares. The stock rose 11.99% to Rs.497.25. Volumes stood at 32453 shares in the last session.

360 ONE WAM Ltd saw volume of 11.97 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 12.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 94139 shares. The stock dropped 0.60% to Rs.929.20. Volumes stood at 19438 shares in the last session.

RBL Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 4.6 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 4.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.69% to Rs.312.10. Volumes stood at 1.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd recorded volume of 2.84 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 3.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83096 shares. The stock gained 3.78% to Rs.612.20. Volumes stood at 69454 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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