Volumes spurt at Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd counter
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd notched up volume of 460.15 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 248.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares
Carborundum Universal Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 May 2026.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd notched up volume of 460.15 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 248.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.14% to Rs.1,707.20. Volumes stood at 3.08 lakh shares in the last session.
Carborundum Universal Ltd notched up volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22186 shares. The stock rose 2.98% to Rs.979.85. Volumes stood at 9864 shares in the last session.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 2.32 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38192 shares. The stock dropped 0.12% to Rs.1,759.40. Volumes stood at 8747 shares in the last session.
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Global Health Ltd notched up volume of 2.75 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48700 shares. The stock rose 4.50% to Rs.1,168.00. Volumes stood at 15551 shares in the last session.
Neuland Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 7050 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1575 shares. The stock gained 5.49% to Rs.15,822.25. Volumes stood at 1398 shares in the last session.
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 11:16 AM IST