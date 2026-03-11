Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Adani Total Gas Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Adani Total Gas Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Adani Total Gas Ltd registered volume of 184.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 39.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.71 lakh shares

Jindal Saw Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 March 2026.

Adani Total Gas Ltd registered volume of 184.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 39.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.71 lakh shares. The stock rose 19.99% to Rs.566.90. Volumes stood at 7.93 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Jindal Saw Ltd witnessed volume of 645.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.62 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.73% to Rs.190.28. Volumes stood at 13.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd registered volume of 563.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32.35 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.76% to Rs.423.50. Volumes stood at 208.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Markets, Market fall, bear

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, drops 1,160 pts, Nifty near 23,900; auto stocks fall

Bharat Taxi

Bharat Taxi will expand to all big cities in 2-3 years: MoS Cooperation

crypto, bitcoin, btc

$1 mn Bitcoin is possible, says Bitwise CIO Matthew Hougan; here's the math

Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17, Ultra launched in India with Leica-tuned cameras: Price, specs

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders, LPG Crisis

West Asia conflict: Bengaluru LPG consumers engage in panic booking

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 28.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.06 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.84% to Rs.306.30. Volumes stood at 1.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd registered volume of 155.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.33 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.42% to Rs.917.00. Volumes stood at 81.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Happiest Minds Tech rallies for third session after lifting FY27 growth forecast amid AI demand

Happiest Minds Tech rallies for third session after lifting FY27 growth forecast amid AI demand

US stock markets see steady action amid volatile oil prices

US stock markets see steady action amid volatile oil prices

Barometers trade with major losses; realty shares drop

Barometers trade with major losses; realty shares drop

Sensex, Nifty plunge over 1%; European mrkt declined

Sensex, Nifty plunge over 1%; European mrkt declined

Birla Carbon India Private Limited: Ratings reaffirmed

Birla Carbon India Private Limited: Ratings reaffirmed

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS-Iran War UpdatesIMD Weather UpdateGemini in ChromeGold and Silver Rate todayStock Market CrashLPG Shortage FearHarish Rana CaseLPG Crisis