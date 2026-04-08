Volumes spurt at Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd counter
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd registered volume of 24.07 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 9.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.45 lakh shares
TBO Tek Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, Pine Labs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 April 2026.
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd registered volume of 24.07 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 9.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.45 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.80% to Rs.1,263.70. Volumes stood at 1.27 lakh shares in the last session.
TBO Tek Ltd registered volume of 10.56 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 8.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.48% to Rs.1,174.50. Volumes stood at 45999 shares in the last session.
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd saw volume of 18.58 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 7.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.42 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.51% to Rs.1,599.30. Volumes stood at 3.7 lakh shares in the last session.
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd clocked volume of 7.54 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 6.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.42% to Rs.963.60. Volumes stood at 82754 shares in the last session.
Pine Labs Ltd registered volume of 121.84 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 6.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.35% to Rs.182.18. Volumes stood at 41.04 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 2:50 PM IST