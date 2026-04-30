Volumes spurt at Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd counter

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd notched up volume of 26.77 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 90.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29560 shares

Cemindia Projects Ltd, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd, Bharti Hexacom Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 April 2026.

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd notched up volume of 26.77 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 90.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29560 shares. The stock slipped 2.99% to Rs.188.50. Volumes stood at 21438 shares in the last session.

Cemindia Projects Ltd clocked volume of 8.76 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 49.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17599 shares. The stock gained 18.88% to Rs.806.95. Volumes stood at 36783 shares in the last session.

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd registered volume of 11.92 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 28.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42540 shares. The stock slipped 1.58% to Rs.419.40. Volumes stood at 2.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharti Hexacom Ltd saw volume of 3.02 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20123 shares. The stock dropped 1.88% to Rs.1,495.30. Volumes stood at 12701 shares in the last session.

Mankind Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13792 shares. The stock slipped 0.91% to Rs.2,234.10. Volumes stood at 8030 shares in the last session.

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