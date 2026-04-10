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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Afcons Infrastructure Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Afcons Infrastructure Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd notched up volume of 5.44 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 22.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24324 shares

Chalet Hotels Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd, United Breweries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 April 2026.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd notched up volume of 5.44 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 22.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24324 shares. The stock rose 3.57% to Rs.322.25. Volumes stood at 20343 shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd recorded volume of 1.21 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 21.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5565 shares. The stock gained 3.20% to Rs.778.45. Volumes stood at 2306 shares in the last session.

 

New India Assurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 8.54 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 17.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50215 shares. The stock rose 14.60% to Rs.149.15. Volumes stood at 56651 shares in the last session.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd notched up volume of 6.13 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 13.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44860 shares. The stock rose 2.71% to Rs.888.95. Volumes stood at 23194 shares in the last session.

United Breweries Ltd registered volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 12.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10601 shares. The stock slipped 0.72% to Rs.1,455.60. Volumes stood at 13362 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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