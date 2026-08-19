Volumes spurt at Aster DM Quality Care Ltd counter
Aster DM Quality Care Ltd notched up volume of 56.57 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 33.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd, Abbott India Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Travel Food Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 August 2026.
Aster DM Quality Care Ltd notched up volume of 56.57 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 33.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.54% to Rs.830.40. Volumes stood at 24374 shares in the last session.
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd witnessed volume of 4.89 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30375 shares. The stock increased 3.95% to Rs.288.10. Volumes stood at 27897 shares in the last session.
Abbott India Ltd witnessed volume of 10460 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 726 shares. The stock dropped 0.68% to Rs.26,405.00. Volumes stood at 871 shares in the last session.
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Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 55092 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4948 shares. The stock increased 4.61% to Rs.3,016.20. Volumes stood at 21867 shares in the last session.
Travel Food Services Ltd witnessed volume of 1.23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14296 shares. The stock dropped 1.83% to Rs.1,321.05. Volumes stood at 5288 shares in the last session.
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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 11:16 AM IST