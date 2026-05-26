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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Bikaji Foods International Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Bikaji Foods International Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Bikaji Foods International Ltd notched up volume of 2.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8792 shares

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 May 2026.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd notched up volume of 2.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8792 shares. The stock rose 0.23% to Rs.642.05. Volumes stood at 18622 shares in the last session.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd recorded volume of 4.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19533 shares. The stock gained 0.94% to Rs.1,080.20. Volumes stood at 11181 shares in the last session.

 

The Ramco Cements Ltd registered volume of 1.78 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 21.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8347 shares. The stock slipped 1.23% to Rs.896.20. Volumes stood at 20172 shares in the last session.

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Chalet Hotels Ltd saw volume of 1.25 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8642 shares. The stock dropped 0.60% to Rs.789.90. Volumes stood at 2339 shares in the last session.

Exide Industries Ltd recorded volume of 20.94 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.75% to Rs.351.95. Volumes stood at 1.32 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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