Volumes spurt at Bikaji Foods International Ltd counter
Bikaji Foods International Ltd notched up volume of 2.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8792 shares
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 May 2026.
Bikaji Foods International Ltd notched up volume of 2.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8792 shares. The stock rose 0.23% to Rs.642.05. Volumes stood at 18622 shares in the last session.
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd recorded volume of 4.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19533 shares. The stock gained 0.94% to Rs.1,080.20. Volumes stood at 11181 shares in the last session.
The Ramco Cements Ltd registered volume of 1.78 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 21.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8347 shares. The stock slipped 1.23% to Rs.896.20. Volumes stood at 20172 shares in the last session.
Also Read
Chalet Hotels Ltd saw volume of 1.25 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8642 shares. The stock dropped 0.60% to Rs.789.90. Volumes stood at 2339 shares in the last session.
Exide Industries Ltd recorded volume of 20.94 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.75% to Rs.351.95. Volumes stood at 1.32 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 26 2026 | 11:16 AM IST