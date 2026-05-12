Tuesday, May 12, 2026 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd registered volume of 5141.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 297.04 lakh shares

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 May 2026.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd registered volume of 5141.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 297.04 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.83% to Rs.184.18. Volumes stood at 377.9 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd recorded volume of 94.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.16% to Rs.330.45. Volumes stood at 4.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd clocked volume of 98.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.00 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.69% to Rs.1,082.70. Volumes stood at 16.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

How India's rich are now treating philanthropy like wealth management

How India's rich are now treating philanthropy like wealth management

Stock Market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 1,300 pts, Nifty near 23,400; consumer durables, IT, realty bleed

MobiKwik

Mobikwik reports ₹4.4 cr net profit, revenue from ops up 7.8% in Q4

Indonesia, Bali

Planning a Bali workcation? Tourist visa rules are getting stricter

pharma

Pharma, healthcare funds are in recovery mode. Should you enter them now?premium

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd clocked volume of 406.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58.42 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.92% to Rs.127.39. Volumes stood at 66.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd witnessed volume of 51.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.66 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.70% to Rs.235.70. Volumes stood at 6.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Nifty below 23,500 level; auto shares drop

Nifty below 23,500 level; auto shares drop

India's unemployment rate rises to 5% in March quarter

India's unemployment rate rises to 5% in March quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To BuyQ4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJewellery Stocks TodayJSW Energy Q4 ResultsPVR Inox Q4 ResultsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance