Volumes spurt at Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd counter

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd registered volume of 5141.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 297.04 lakh shares

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 May 2026.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd registered volume of 5141.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 297.04 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.83% to Rs.184.18. Volumes stood at 377.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd recorded volume of 94.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.16% to Rs.330.45. Volumes stood at 4.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd clocked volume of 98.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.00 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.69% to Rs.1,082.70. Volumes stood at 16.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd clocked volume of 406.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58.42 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.92% to Rs.127.39. Volumes stood at 66.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd witnessed volume of 51.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.66 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.70% to Rs.235.70. Volumes stood at 6.36 lakh shares in the last session.

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