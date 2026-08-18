Volumes spurt at Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd counter
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd notched up volume of 819.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 44.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.29 lakh shares
Schaeffler India Ltd, P I Industries Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 August 2026.
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd notched up volume of 819.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 44.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.29 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.74% to Rs.193.25. Volumes stood at 22.24 lakh shares in the last session.
Schaeffler India Ltd registered volume of 1.76 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 42.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4116 shares. The stock rose 0.74% to Rs.4,060.00. Volumes stood at 4312 shares in the last session.
P I Industries Ltd notched up volume of 4.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23272 shares. The stock slipped 0.36% to Rs.2,474.95. Volumes stood at 12835 shares in the last session.
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AAVAS Financiers Ltd registered volume of 2.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37234 shares. The stock slipped 0.15% to Rs.1,387.70. Volumes stood at 4687 shares in the last session.
Alkem Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 27546 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5066 shares. The stock increased 2.26% to Rs.5,501.50. Volumes stood at 10900 shares in the last session.
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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST