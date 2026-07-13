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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 224.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.56 lakh shares

Affle 3i Ltd, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 July 2026.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 224.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.14% to Rs.148.55. Volumes stood at 24.59 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Affle 3i Ltd notched up volume of 13.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.60 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.75% to Rs.1,550.70. Volumes stood at 2.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 74.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.95% to Rs.88.20. Volumes stood at 16.64 lakh shares in the last session.

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Newgen Software Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 236.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38.80 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.62% to Rs.598.00. Volumes stood at 299.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd recorded volume of 16.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.34% to Rs.1,272.30. Volumes stood at 2.74 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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