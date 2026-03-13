Friday, March 13, 2026 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at CCL Products (India) Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at CCL Products (India) Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

CCL Products (India) Ltd notched up volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 16.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9525 shares

Syngene International Ltd, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 March 2026.

CCL Products (India) Ltd notched up volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 16.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9525 shares. The stock slipped 1.77% to Rs.1,040.00. Volumes stood at 17115 shares in the last session.

 

Syngene International Ltd notched up volume of 2.93 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28400 shares. The stock rose 4.59% to Rs.422.65. Volumes stood at 9639 shares in the last session.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd clocked volume of 3.95 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44895 shares. The stock gained 6.79% to Rs.256.45. Volumes stood at 71812 shares in the last session.

silver price outlook amid Iran war

Silver to remain choppy as Iran war lifts oil prices, US dollar demand

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 13, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tumbles 760 pts, Nifty below 23,400; metal, defence stocks weigh

HFCL logo

HFCL secures ₹10,159-cr order from foreign firm for optical fibre cable

Shipping containers, export

GE Shipping rallies 13% in 4 days; stock nears record high; here's why

VA Tech WABAG, Water treatment plant

MOFSL upbeat on Va Tech Wabag despite Middle East tensions; sees 54% upside

Balkrishna Industries Ltd notched up volume of 52853 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7564 shares. The stock slipped 1.57% to Rs.2,249.40. Volumes stood at 10783 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd registered volume of 1.65 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27510 shares. The stock slipped 1.95% to Rs.1,167.10. Volumes stood at 1.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Aurionpro bags largest data centre order from hyperscale operator

Greaves Cotton board approves change in CFO

Laurus Labs drops after reports of sharp fall in February export revenue

Ramky Infra jumps on securing MIDC high-tech pharma park project in Maharashtra

ACME Solar rises after Phase-II BESS commissioning in Rajasthan

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

