Volumes spurt at Cohance Lifesciences Ltd counter

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 234.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.69 lakh shares

Piramal Pharma Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 June 2026.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 234.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.69 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.55% to Rs.460.15. Volumes stood at 3.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Piramal Pharma Ltd saw volume of 811.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31.26 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.43% to Rs.168.70. Volumes stood at 27.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd saw volume of 112.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.64 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.75% to Rs.2,479.30. Volumes stood at 17.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Vedanta Ltd saw volume of 1586.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 180.69 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.34% to Rs.280.35. Volumes stood at 135.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd recorded volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30124 shares. The stock gained 5.25% to Rs.18,128.00. Volumes stood at 16943 shares in the last session.

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