Volumes spurt at Concord Biotech Ltd counter
Concord Biotech Ltd notched up volume of 53.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.78 lakh shares
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd, IFCI Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 June 2026.
Concord Biotech Ltd notched up volume of 53.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.78 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.74% to Rs.1,209.80. Volumes stood at 18.58 lakh shares in the last session.
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 225.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.34% to Rs.153.40. Volumes stood at 28.97 lakh shares in the last session.
Cartrade Tech Ltd notched up volume of 26.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.18 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.55% to Rs.1,948.40. Volumes stood at 3.79 lakh shares in the last session.
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IFCI Ltd recorded volume of 2229.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 433.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.83% to Rs.80.83. Volumes stood at 1057.43 lakh shares in the last session.
RHI Magnesita India Ltd recorded volume of 60.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.88 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.95% to Rs.375.50. Volumes stood at 29.11 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 3:31 PM IST