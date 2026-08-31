Volumes spurt at Concord Biotech Ltd counter
Concord Biotech Ltd registered volume of 21.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 127.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16536 shares
Granules India Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 August 2026.
Concord Biotech Ltd registered volume of 21.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 127.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16536 shares. The stock slipped 0.90% to Rs.1,468.90. Volumes stood at 9482 shares in the last session.
Granules India Ltd registered volume of 5.13 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17264 shares. The stock slipped 1.45% to Rs.824.85. Volumes stood at 21729 shares in the last session.
Sapphire Foods India Ltd saw volume of 8.41 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.61% to Rs.224.00. Volumes stood at 26878 shares in the last session.
Also Read
New India Assurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 9.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.04% to Rs.197.65. Volumes stood at 2.2 lakh shares in the last session.
Craftsman Automation Ltd notched up volume of 9925 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1571 shares. The stock slipped 1.15% to Rs.10,999.95. Volumes stood at 1657 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 11:16 AM IST