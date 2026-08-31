Volumes spurt at Concord Biotech Ltd counter

Concord Biotech Ltd registered volume of 21.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 127.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16536 shares

Granules India Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 August 2026.

Concord Biotech Ltd registered volume of 21.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 127.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16536 shares. The stock slipped 0.90% to Rs.1,468.90. Volumes stood at 9482 shares in the last session.

Granules India Ltd registered volume of 5.13 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17264 shares. The stock slipped 1.45% to Rs.824.85. Volumes stood at 21729 shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd saw volume of 8.41 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.61% to Rs.224.00. Volumes stood at 26878 shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 9.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.04% to Rs.197.65. Volumes stood at 2.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Craftsman Automation Ltd notched up volume of 9925 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1571 shares. The stock slipped 1.15% to Rs.10,999.95. Volumes stood at 1657 shares in the last session.

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