Monday, August 31, 2026 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchHDFC ShareGold Silver PriceNepal FloodsAshoka Buildcon sharesICC WTC Points TableBreakout stocksLenskart Share
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Concord Biotech Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Concord Biotech Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Concord Biotech Ltd registered volume of 21.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 127.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16536 shares

Granules India Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 August 2026.

Concord Biotech Ltd registered volume of 21.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 127.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16536 shares. The stock slipped 0.90% to Rs.1,468.90. Volumes stood at 9482 shares in the last session.

Granules India Ltd registered volume of 5.13 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17264 shares. The stock slipped 1.45% to Rs.824.85. Volumes stood at 21729 shares in the last session.

 

Sapphire Foods India Ltd saw volume of 8.41 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.61% to Rs.224.00. Volumes stood at 26878 shares in the last session.

Also Read

HDFC Bank stock is seen trading near its 100-month moving average for the first-time in its 30-year history, notes tech analyst Drumil Vithlani.

HDFC Bank tests 100-MMA for first time ever; tech analysts decode move

ather energy electric scooter

Ather Energy rallies 14% in 2 days; what's driving stock to record highs?

Stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts; Persistent Systems, NALCO top MidCap losers

Money, cash, coins

India state fiscal health: Punjab has highest interest burden in FY25

INS Nipun, Indian Navy's second indigenously built Nistar-class Diving Support Vessel (DSV), before its commissioning ceremony, at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai

Indian Navy commissions INS Nipun, deep-sea vessel for submarine rescue

New India Assurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 9.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.04% to Rs.197.65. Volumes stood at 2.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Craftsman Automation Ltd notched up volume of 9925 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1571 shares. The stock slipped 1.15% to Rs.10,999.95. Volumes stood at 1657 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 24,050 mark; metal shares lacklustre

Nifty trades below 24,050 mark; metal shares lacklustre

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth positive

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth positive

Oil India subsidiary signs MoU with four Municipalities of Haryana

Oil India subsidiary signs MoU with four Municipalities of Haryana

Linc opens new experience centre at Sky City Mall, Mumbai

Linc opens new experience centre at Sky City Mall, Mumbai

Shree Refrigerations gains after bagging Rs 4-crore order from Indian Navy

Shree Refrigerations gains after bagging Rs 4-crore order from Indian Navy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 11:16 AM IST