Volumes spurt at CreditAccess Grameen Ltd counter
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd registered volume of 75.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.59 lakh shares
Wockhardt Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, Sobha Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 May 2026.
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd registered volume of 75.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.59 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.01% to Rs.1,492.10. Volumes stood at 1.61 lakh shares in the last session.
Wockhardt Ltd registered volume of 149.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.97% to Rs.1,538.60. Volumes stood at 4.6 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 277.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.81% to Rs.619.50. Volumes stood at 10.53 lakh shares in the last session.
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Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd witnessed volume of 134.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.89 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.86% to Rs.822.25. Volumes stood at 8.21 lakh shares in the last session.
Sobha Ltd registered volume of 17.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.53% to Rs.1,462.40. Volumes stood at 1.45 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 2:50 PM IST