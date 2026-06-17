Volumes spurt at DOMS Industries Ltd counter
DOMS Industries Ltd registered volume of 61.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.07 lakh shares
IDBI Bank Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, UCO Bank, Apollo Tyres Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 June 2026.
DOMS Industries Ltd registered volume of 61.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.07 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.34% to Rs.2,306.10. Volumes stood at 2.28 lakh shares in the last session.
IDBI Bank Ltd saw volume of 2062.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 103.32 lakh shares. The stock increased 18.98% to Rs.91.79. Volumes stood at 86.56 lakh shares in the last session.
Brigade Enterprises Ltd registered volume of 63.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.54% to Rs.570.10. Volumes stood at 11.5 lakh shares in the last session.
Also Read
UCO Bank clocked volume of 739.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.50% to Rs.29.62. Volumes stood at 37.75 lakh shares in the last session.
Apollo Tyres Ltd recorded volume of 57.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.43 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.82% to Rs.428.20. Volumes stood at 12.39 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 2:51 PM IST