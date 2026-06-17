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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at DOMS Industries Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at DOMS Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

DOMS Industries Ltd registered volume of 61.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.07 lakh shares

IDBI Bank Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, UCO Bank, Apollo Tyres Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 June 2026.

DOMS Industries Ltd registered volume of 61.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.07 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.34% to Rs.2,306.10. Volumes stood at 2.28 lakh shares in the last session.

IDBI Bank Ltd saw volume of 2062.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 103.32 lakh shares. The stock increased 18.98% to Rs.91.79. Volumes stood at 86.56 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Brigade Enterprises Ltd registered volume of 63.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.54% to Rs.570.10. Volumes stood at 11.5 lakh shares in the last session.

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UCO Bank clocked volume of 739.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.50% to Rs.29.62. Volumes stood at 37.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Apollo Tyres Ltd recorded volume of 57.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.43 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.82% to Rs.428.20. Volumes stood at 12.39 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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