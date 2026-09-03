Volumes spurt at Elecon Engineering Company Ltd counter
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd registered volume of 65.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.15 lakh shares
Anant Raj Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, Affle 3i Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 September 2026.
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd registered volume of 65.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.94% to Rs.437.20. Volumes stood at 3.29 lakh shares in the last session.
Anant Raj Ltd recorded volume of 204.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.93 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.05% to Rs.630.35. Volumes stood at 12.82 lakh shares in the last session.
Brainbees Solutions Ltd clocked volume of 130.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.92 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.43% to Rs.178.38. Volumes stood at 24.62 lakh shares in the last session.
Also Read
RBL Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 169.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.20% to Rs.409.65. Volumes stood at 42.97 lakh shares in the last session.
Affle 3i Ltd clocked volume of 11.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.75 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.66% to Rs.1,507.90. Volumes stood at 4.43 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 2:50 PM IST