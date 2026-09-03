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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Elecon Engineering Company Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Elecon Engineering Company Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd registered volume of 65.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.15 lakh shares

Anant Raj Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, Affle 3i Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 September 2026.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd registered volume of 65.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.94% to Rs.437.20. Volumes stood at 3.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Anant Raj Ltd recorded volume of 204.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.93 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.05% to Rs.630.35. Volumes stood at 12.82 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Brainbees Solutions Ltd clocked volume of 130.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.92 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.43% to Rs.178.38. Volumes stood at 24.62 lakh shares in the last session.

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RBL Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 169.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.20% to Rs.409.65. Volumes stood at 42.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Affle 3i Ltd clocked volume of 11.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.75 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.66% to Rs.1,507.90. Volumes stood at 4.43 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 2:50 PM IST