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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Gallantt Ispat Ltd. counter

Volumes spurt at Gallantt Ispat Ltd. counter

Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. notched up volume of 206.76 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 132.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares

Brainbees Solutions Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 April 2026.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. notched up volume of 206.76 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 132.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.80% to Rs.636.85. Volumes stood at 76182 shares in the last session.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd witnessed volume of 738.42 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 20.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36.61 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.87% to Rs.246.81. Volumes stood at 18.71 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd recorded volume of 197.28 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 19.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.35% to Rs.705.50. Volumes stood at 12.12 lakh shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd notched up volume of 32.91 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 15.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.19% to Rs.1,218.30. Volumes stood at 2.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd clocked volume of 168.55 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 6.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.98 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.92% to Rs.273.50. Volumes stood at 17.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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