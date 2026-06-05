Volumes spurt at Go Digit General Insurance Ltd counter

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd registered volume of 132.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.07 lakh shares

Rites Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 June 2026.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd registered volume of 132.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.07 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.83% to Rs.308.35. Volumes stood at 12.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd witnessed volume of 79.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.17 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.26% to Rs.212.75. Volumes stood at 2.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd notched up volume of 280.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.93 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.84% to Rs.46.32. Volumes stood at 37.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd clocked volume of 56.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.72 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.01% to Rs.100.80. Volumes stood at 8.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd clocked volume of 18.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.38 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.98% to Rs.780.05. Volumes stood at 7.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News