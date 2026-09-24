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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd registered volume of 102.43 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 94.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares

City Union Bank Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, 360 ONE WAM Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 September 2026.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd registered volume of 102.43 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 94.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.33% to Rs.877.10. Volumes stood at 96393 shares in the last session.

 

City Union Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 16.65 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 14.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.24% to Rs.226.00. Volumes stood at 62984 shares in the last session.

Max Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 1.9 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18082 shares. The stock slipped 11.31% to Rs.1,379.70. Volumes stood at 37758 shares in the last session.

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360 ONE WAM Ltd witnessed volume of 9.6 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 93657 shares. The stock dropped 1.16% to Rs.1,094.00. Volumes stood at 82317 shares in the last session.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 4.87 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49536 shares. The stock slipped 3.56% to Rs.467.75. Volumes stood at 31451 shares in the last session.

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 11:16 AM IST