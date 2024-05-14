Volumes spurt at Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd counter

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd notched up volume of 57.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.56 lakh shares

Devyani International Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 May 2024.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd notched up volume of 57.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.71% to Rs.1,049.00. Volumes stood at 21.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Devyani International Ltd clocked volume of 75.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.51% to Rs.156.15. Volumes stood at 19.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd recorded volume of 57.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.29% to Rs.296.35. Volumes stood at 9.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd registered volume of 36.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.20% to Rs.397.15. Volumes stood at 48.62 lakh shares in the last session.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd registered volume of 3.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98799 shares. The stock rose 4.62% to Rs.2,003.45. Volumes stood at 3.16 lakh shares in the last session.

