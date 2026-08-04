Tuesday, August 04, 2026 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveSensex TodayStocks To WatchQ1 Results TodayAther Energy ShareRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026LIC ShareMissed July 31 ITR deadline?Gold Price Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd notched up volume of 5.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22398 shares

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, Piramal Finance Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 August 2026.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd notched up volume of 5.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22398 shares. The stock rose 3.07% to Rs.1,439.10. Volumes stood at 30978 shares in the last session.

 

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd notched up volume of 1.35 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8318 shares. The stock rose 1.23% to Rs.1,868.40. Volumes stood at 4465 shares in the last session.

Welspun Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 2.55 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29094 shares. The stock increased 1.51% to Rs.1,737.00. Volumes stood at 47541 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat, Nifty below 24,600 as traders await RBI MPC meet outcome

apple, apple logo

Why Apple is challenging UK govt's demand for access to encrypted user data

Delhi govt declares free 1-year JEE, NEET coaching scholarship for Class 12

Delhi govt declares free 1-year JEE, NEET coaching scholarship for Class 12

Restaurant Brands Asia share price

Restaurant Brands Asia zooms 16% as loss narrows in Q1. More gains ahead?

semiconductors chipmakers

Unimech Aerospace surges 9% on healthy Q1 results, hits 13-month high

Piramal Finance Ltd registered volume of 1.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13054 shares. The stock rose 1.57% to Rs.2,075.00. Volumes stood at 15963 shares in the last session.

Life Insurance Corporation of India clocked volume of 7.76 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.33% to Rs.397.50. Volumes stood at 1.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Juniper Green Energy IPO ends with 7.97 times subscription

Juniper Green Energy IPO ends with 7.97 times subscription

MV Electrosystems IPO ends with 188.85 times subcription

MV Electrosystems IPO ends with 188.85 times subcription

Nifty below 24,600 level; IT shares decline

Nifty below 24,600 level; IT shares decline

Paytm rises after block deal; early investors likely pare stake

Paytm rises after block deal; early investors likely pare stake

Texmaco Rail Q1 net profit jumps 71% YoY to Rs 50 crore

Texmaco Rail Q1 net profit jumps 71% YoY to Rs 50 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 11:18 AM IST