Volumes spurt at Home First Finance Company India Ltd counter

Home First Finance Company India Ltd registered volume of 5.2 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 38.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13451 shares

Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Timken India Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Lodha Developers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 July 2026.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd registered volume of 5.2 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 38.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13451 shares. The stock slipped 0.78% to Rs.1,200.00. Volumes stood at 6438 shares in the last session.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd recorded volume of 1.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6792 shares. The stock gained 0.89% to Rs.2,273.80. Volumes stood at 5084 shares in the last session.

Timken India Ltd notched up volume of 60196 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9492 shares. The stock slipped 1.13% to Rs.3,223.45. Volumes stood at 52670 shares in the last session.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd saw volume of 35976 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7606 shares. The stock dropped 0.12% to Rs.643.00. Volumes stood at 6921 shares in the last session.

Lodha Developers Ltd clocked volume of 20.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.38 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.15% to Rs.1,137.85. Volumes stood at 12.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News