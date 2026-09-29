Volumes spurt at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter

Honasa Consumer Ltd registered volume of 8.18 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45447 shares

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, Indian Hotels Co Ltd, Delhivery Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 September 2026.

Honasa Consumer Ltd registered volume of 8.18 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45447 shares. The stock slipped 3.23% to Rs.451.45. Volumes stood at 75773 shares in the last session.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd witnessed volume of 3.09 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 11.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27375 shares. The stock dropped 0.25% to Rs.4,172.00. Volumes stood at 15376 shares in the last session.

United Breweries Ltd notched up volume of 62123 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6254 shares. The stock slipped 2.42% to Rs.1,188.15. Volumes stood at 4155 shares in the last session.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd recorded volume of 7.71 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 86168 shares. The stock lost 0.10% to Rs.710.80. Volumes stood at 40604 shares in the last session.

Delhivery Ltd saw volume of 6.38 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 84288 shares. The stock increased 1.92% to Rs.415.85. Volumes stood at 92402 shares in the last session.

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