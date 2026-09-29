Volumes spurt at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter
Honasa Consumer Ltd notched up volume of 196.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.41 lakh shares
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd, NCC Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, EIH Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 September 2026.
Honasa Consumer Ltd notched up volume of 196.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.41 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.35% to Rs.450.45. Volumes stood at 15.32 lakh shares in the last session.
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd registered volume of 186.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.40 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.25% to Rs.81.99. Volumes stood at 3.98 lakh shares in the last session.
NCC Ltd registered volume of 245.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.18 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.38% to Rs.128.49. Volumes stood at 15.76 lakh shares in the last session.
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ERIS Lifesciences Ltd notched up volume of 2.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52071 shares. The stock rose 3.41% to Rs.1,278.40. Volumes stood at 31386 shares in the last session.
EIH Ltd notched up volume of 18.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.91% to Rs.303.70. Volumes stood at 1.51 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 3:16 PM IST