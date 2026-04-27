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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at India Cements Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at India Cements Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

India Cements Ltd notched up volume of 3.52 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 35.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10006 shares

Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 April 2026.

India Cements Ltd notched up volume of 3.52 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 35.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10006 shares. The stock rose 14.77% to Rs.467.90. Volumes stood at 11417 shares in the last session.

 

Bajaj Finserv Ltd saw volume of 20.98 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 27.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77539 shares. The stock increased 0.20% to Rs.1,773.90. Volumes stood at 9470 shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd saw volume of 4.09 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29828 shares. The stock increased 10.87% to Rs.539.25. Volumes stood at 44697 shares in the last session.

One 97 Communications Ltd recorded volume of 8.9 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73202 shares. The stock lost 3.84% to Rs.1,103.00. Volumes stood at 73001 shares in the last session.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 13.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.66% to Rs.316.85. Volumes stood at 99569 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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