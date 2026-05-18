Monday, May 18, 2026 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at J K Cements Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at J K Cements Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

J K Cements Ltd registered volume of 58311 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4779 shares

Gland Pharma Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 May 2026.

J K Cements Ltd registered volume of 58311 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4779 shares. The stock slipped 1.11% to Rs.5,400.00. Volumes stood at 2233 shares in the last session.

Gland Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 1.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23679 shares. The stock gained 15.41% to Rs.2,154.75. Volumes stood at 4285 shares in the last session.

 

Premier Energies Ltd clocked volume of 2.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45115 shares. The stock gained 0.92% to Rs.990.40. Volumes stood at 27610 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Nifty key levels to watch

Sensex, Nifty technical outlook: Analysts share key levels to watch

Stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 500 points, Nifty above 23,400; consumer durables, PSU bank weigh

Indian economy, rupee, money, Indian rupee, INR

Weekly policy watch: Core sector, bank credit, forex data in focus

PN Gadgil Jewellers share price

PN Gadgil hits 5% lower band; gold bars, studded jewellery drag Q4 margins

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan, LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during the swearing-in ceremony

VD Satheesan sworn in as Kerala CM, 20 Cabinet ministers also take oath

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd witnessed volume of 21.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.76 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.69% to Rs.416.05. Volumes stood at 1.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Shree Cement Ltd notched up volume of 5187 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 930 shares. The stock slipped 2.48% to Rs.24,348.85. Volumes stood at 539 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Atul Auto Q4 PAT surges 107% YoY to Rs 15 crore

Atul Auto Q4 PAT surges 107% YoY to Rs 15 crore

India, Sweden elevate ties to Strategic Partnership

India, Sweden elevate ties to Strategic Partnership

S&P 500 Hits Record as Tech Rally Offsets Rising Oil-Driven Inflation Fears

S&P 500 Hits Record as Tech Rally Offsets Rising Oil-Driven Inflation Fears

Azad Engineering Q4 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 36 crore

Azad Engineering Q4 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 36 crore

Nifty trades below 23,400 level; consumer durables shares tumble

Nifty trades below 23,400 level; consumer durables shares tumble

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to watch todayQ4 Results TodayITC Q4 PreviewHeatwave Alert Gold-Silver Price TodayWhy Stock Market Crash TodayICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share PriceTechnology NewsPersonal Finance